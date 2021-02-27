Advertisement

Texas A&M reports two new clusters for the week

Both clusters were linked to a single dorm on campus
Texas A&M students line up at one of the university's on-campus COVID-19 testing kiosks.
Texas A&M students line up at one of the university's on-campus COVID-19 testing kiosks.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is reporting its eighth and ninth clusters on campus since the start of the school year.

On Wednesday, according to the university’s Clery Discloser Act COVID-19 cluster notification system, a cluster was reported for the Corps Squadron-12 in Dorm 9. Then one day later, all of Dorm 9 was reported as a cluster.

There have been seven other clusters reported at Texas A&M since August. The two this week are the first to be reported since November 13, 2020.

Texas A&M required all students and staff to be tested before the start of the semester. The university continues to report its weekly data here.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Bridges, arrested 02/25/21
College Station police identify suspect in five hour standoff
Bryan police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1100 block of S Texas Avenue. A...
Bryan police identify fatal stabbing suspect, victim
(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Gov. Greg Abbott weighing end to mask order, other statewide coronavirus rules, says announcement coming “pretty soon”
Benjamin Molina, 38
Suspected drug dealer arrested with $8,000 in cash
Jordan Lester left her home around 11 p.m. on Feb. 24.
CSPD: Missing teen found safe

Latest News

Local business owner selling t-shirts to help raise money for local charities following last...
Local custom t-shirt store selling shirts to raise money for local charities following winter storm
Brazos County health officials seeing reinfections as COVID-19 cases increase again
Local custom t-shirt store selling shirts to raise money for local charities following winter...
Local custom t-shirt store selling shirts to raise money for local charities following winter storm
Brazos County Health officials seeing reinfections as COVID-19 cases increase once again
Brazos County Health officials seeing reinfections as COVID-19 cases increase once again