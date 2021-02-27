Walls, Herzog Guide Softball to 9-5 Win Over Tulsa

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball opened its series against Tulsa with a 9-5 win Friday night at Davis Diamond. With the win, the Aggies improve to 4-2 while the Golden Hurricane fall to 0-1.

The Golden Hurricane opened the scoring in the top of the first inning, with Kylie Norwood scoring on a sacrifice fly. Tulsa added another run in the top of the second, with Norwood sending an RBI double to left centerfield.

With the Aggies trailing 2-0, senior Ashlynn Walls smashed a three-run home run just over the centerfielder’s glove to give the Aggies a 3-2 lead. A&M added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, but Tulsa responded with two of their own in the top of the fifth resulting in a 5-4 Aggie advantage. The Maroon & White padded the scoring differential with a four-run sixth inning. Tulsa added a run in the top of the seventh on a home run.

Freshman Bre Warren continued her reign of dominance in the batter’s box, finishing 2-for-2 and maintaining her 1.000 batting average. The College Station, Texas, native is 4-for-4 in her collegiate career. Shaylee Ackerman went 2-for-4, Makinzy Herzog recorded a hit with three RBI and Walls logged her first home run of the season and eighth of her career.

In the circle, Herzog pitched her third complete game of the season and recorded four strikeouts. The right-hander scattered six hits and allowed three earned runs. The Missouri City, Texas, native has fanned 20 batters so far this season through a combined 21 innings of action.

