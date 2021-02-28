Advertisement

3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three police officers were injured by a shotgun blast when they checked out a vacant home in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita Police said Sunday that a modified, loaded shotgun discharged as the officers entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that no one was in the home at the time, but the homeowners had called police suspecting someone was inside after noticing that some windows were open.

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

Police spokesman Trevor Macy told The Wichita Eagle that investigators are trying to determine whether the shotgun had been rigged to fire when the door opened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County health officials seeing reinfections as COVID-19 cases increase again
Bryan police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1100 block of S Texas Avenue. A...
Bryan police identify fatal stabbing suspect, victim
Texas A&M students line up at one of the university's on-campus COVID-19 testing kiosks.
Texas A&M reports two new clusters for the week
Local business owner selling t-shirts to help raise money for local charities following last...
Local custom t-shirt store selling shirts to raise money for local charities following winter storm
It was a sound that stopped Silvana Sanchez in her tracks; the cries of a baby coming from a...
Woman discovers baby alive in trash can

Latest News

In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in...
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia, right,...
Fraud overwhelms pandemic-related unemployment programs
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a 1 / 5 risk for isolated strong-to-severe storms over...
Evening cold front brings overnight rain, isolated thunderstorm chance