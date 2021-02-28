Aggies use strong start to beat Sooners

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team scored seven runs in the first inning Saturday night against Oklahoma on the way to an 8-1 win over the Sooners in the Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond. The big inning included a three-run home run from Logan Britt.

Zane Schmidt went 2-3 in the game and drove in two runs. Austin Bost had two hits in the game and drove in a run. Bryan Sturges and Bryce Blaum each had an RBI in the game. Bryce Miller was the winning pitcher for Texas A&M. He threw five shutout innings and struck out five.

The Aggies will play their final game of the Round Rock Classic Sunday morning at 11:00 a.m. against Auburn.

