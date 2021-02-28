Bryan PD: Traffic stop on Texas Avenue leads to drug bust

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a traffic violation early Sunday morning on Texas Avenue led to the discovery of a large number of prescription pills and other illegal narcotics.

Just after midnight, police stopped a driver for driving with no headlights in the 1700 block of Texas Avenue between Wayside Drive and Southern Avenue.

Police said they could detect the odor of burnt K-2 coming from inside the car that was operated by Zohaib Ayub, 23, of College Station.

According to the arrest report, Ayub claimed he had just gotten off work and did not have a driver’s license with him.

During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly found more than 700 whole Xanax pills and 147 broken pieces of Xanax divided up into different bags and containers. They also found more than a dozen clonazepam, a sedative used to treat seizures, panic disorder, and anxiety, and two quetiapine pills, an antipsychotic medication used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression.

Officers also found a small amount of meth and several burnt K-2 cigarettes.

Police say Ayub was also in possession of a bundle of cash, brass knuckles, and a pistol, which is not allowed according to bond conditions from a previous family violence arrest.

Ayub was taken to the Brazos County Detention Center where he is facing multiple drug-related and other criminal charges. His bonds total $131,000.

This is the fourth time he’s been arrested in Brazos County, according to online jail records. His previous arrests included charges for Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Violation of a Protective Order, Family Assault Causing Bodily Injury, and several illegal drug possession charges.

