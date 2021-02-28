College Station Cub Scouts clean local park during a day of service to the community

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Cub Scouts with pack 60 chartered out of Christ United Methodist Church in College Station spent Saturday morning picking up trash and debris around the park, tree lines, and trails at John Crompton Park on Holleman in College Station.

The pack used this day of service to give back to the community and earn their world conservation badge.

The scouts, their Cubmaster, and parents say this was a way for the boys to give back to the community while enjoying nature and protecting the environment.

“Boys love the dirt, and they love to play,” said Sammons. “So when you can combine going outside and getting a little dirty and helping clean up, it’s a win-win.”

Cub scouts with pack 60 spent their morning cleaning up the trails, tree lines, and pond at John Crompton Park in #CollegeStation. Story tonight on @KBTXNews at 10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/yK0KamgWBe — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) February 27, 2021

Carmine Palermo is an animal lover and says his motivation for cleaning the park was to save the animals.

“If any animals eat any kind of trash, they’ll probably die,” said Palermo. “So it’s better for the environment and better for the animals if you pick up trash.”

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.