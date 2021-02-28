Advertisement

College Station Cub Scouts clean local park during a day of service to the community

"Boys love the dirt and they love to play and so when you can combine going outside and getting a little dirty and helping clean up it's a win-win."
Cub Scouts clean up John Crompton Park in College Station
Cub Scouts clean up John Crompton Park in College Station
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Cub Scouts with pack 60 chartered out of Christ United Methodist Church in College Station spent Saturday morning picking up trash and debris around the park, tree lines, and trails at John Crompton Park on Holleman in College Station.

The pack used this day of service to give back to the community and earn their world conservation badge.

The scouts, their Cubmaster, and parents say this was a way for the boys to give back to the community while enjoying nature and protecting the environment.

“Boys love the dirt, and they love to play,” said Sammons. “So when you can combine going outside and getting a little dirty and helping clean up, it’s a win-win.”

Carmine Palermo is an animal lover and says his motivation for cleaning the park was to save the animals.

“If any animals eat any kind of trash, they’ll probably die,” said Palermo. “So it’s better for the environment and better for the animals if you pick up trash.”

