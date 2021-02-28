Cooler, breezy, rainy...with the occasional rumble

Muggy 80° weekend weather will close out the month of February. A cold front arrives in the Brazos Valley this evening, dropping temperatures 25° - 30° and opening the door to scattered, on / off rain overnight and through the day Monday. Speaking of the overnight: the Storm Prediction Center has the Brazos Valley under a 1 out of 5 risk for an isolated strong-to-severe storm. As the front arrives, showers will be possible along and behind it through the evening hours. A disturbance is expected to increase the upper-level winds overhead, allowing for a few clusters of thunderstorms to pass by between midnight and sunrise. Rumbles and flashes are the biggest impacts to your sleep tonight -- although an isolated, strong storm could produce brief hail between the size of pennies and quarters. 0.50″ to 0.75″ of rain is possible by sunrise.

Scattered rain is expected to continue at times Monday. Highest coverage of that rain is likely between midday and early evening. While a few rumbles are possible, heavier rain would be the biggest impact from storms. All said and done, 0.50″ to 1.5″ of rain is possible across the Brazos Valley, with localized higher totals near 2″ not ruled out. The clouds, rain, and a breezy north wind will have you pulling long sleeves back out: temperatures are only slated to move a few degrees, topping off in the low-to-mid-50s. Light showers may linger into early Tuesday morning. Breaks in the clouds are expected for the second day of March, but highs are slated to just miss 60° for another day.

Sunday Night: Cloudy with a 70% chance for scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms. Low: 50. Wind: N 1--15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain and an odd rumble of thunder. High: 55. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with an 80% chance for scattered rain. Low: 43. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for morning rain. High: 58. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

