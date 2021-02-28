Advertisement

Last Shot Xpresso kicks off with former Texas A&M football players

Super Bowl LV Champion Mike Evans, Deshazor Everett and Ricky Seals-Jones were signing Last Shot Xpresso stickers and meeting fans.
Last Shot Xpresso grand opening. Mike Evans, Deshazor Everett, and Ricky Seals-Jones smile with...
Last Shot Xpresso grand opening. Mike Evans, Deshazor Everett, and Ricky Seals-Jones smile with fans.(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Last Shot Xpresso, south College Station’s newest coffee shop, opened its doors Saturday with a grand opening celebration including former Texas A&M and NFL football players.

A line wrapped around the building just to get inside while a number of cars lined up in the drive-thru.

Inside, guests ordered drinks like lattes, frappucinos, teas, and/or snacks like flatbreads and power bowls. Click here to view the menu.

Super Bowl LV Champion Mike Evans, Deshazor Everett, and Ricky Seals-Jones, who were the Floyd Raven, the Last Shot Xpresso owner’s teammates at A&M were signing Last Shot Xpresso stickers and meeting fans. Other teammates like Ryan Swope, Brandon Williams, LeKendrink Williams, and Devonta Burns showed their support, too.

BACK IN AGGIELAND: Former Texas A&M Football players back in College Station for the opening of Last Shot Xpresso. Hear from Super Bowl champ Mike Evans tonight at 10 p.m.

Posted by KBTX Media on Saturday, February 27, 2021

Evans said seeing the support for Raven’s business was great.

“It means a lot,” said Evans. “Aggieland has always been great during our careers here and especially after. They have shown so much support and means a lot that they are coming out and showing love today.”

The coffee shop is owned by Floyd Raven who was a defensive back for Texas A&M football from 2011 to 2014. He then went on to have a career in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots.

Last Shot Xpresso is open from 5:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. seven days a week. Its located at 4461 Highway 6 South near Lowe’s and Chick-Fil-A.

