Madisonville business owner arrested on pedophilia charges

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville police arrested 46-year-old Jose Jaime Rivera of Bryan Friday after conducting a search warrant at his business.

Rivera faces two counts of sexual assault of child, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of sexual abuse of a child continuous: victim under 14, and one count of indecency with a child by sexual assault.

Police searched El Mercadito on highway 75, which Rivera owns, but it’s unclear if anything was found there.

Rivera was booked into the Madison County Jail but has been released on $195,000 bond.

Madisonville Police believe there may be more survivors that have yet to come forward. They’re asking anyone with information on any unreported assaults to contact the Madisonville Police Department Detective Division at 936-348-3317.

