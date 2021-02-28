Advertisement

No. 10 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Hosts No. 11 Florida and UTRGV Sunday

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 11 Florida and UTRGV at the Mitchell Tennis Center Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT) and 6 p.m. A&M enters the match 7-1 overall and 3-0 in league play while the Gatos carry a 7-1 season record and a 3-0 mark in conference and the Vaqueros are 3-7 this spring.

The Aggies entered the spring season with five student-athletes ranked in the singles poll and a single ranked doubles team. No. 4 Valentin Vacherot leads the charge for the Maroon & White with No. 13 Habib, No. 33 Carlos Aguilar, No. 110 Barnaby Smith and No. 116 Schachter rounding out the ranked Aggies. Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson open the season at No. 48 in the doubles rankings, Thomson is in his first season in Aggieland after graduating from Texas Tech last season.

LAST TIME OUT

The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team defeated No. 18 South Carolina 6-1 at the Mitchell Tennis Center Friday evening.

After South Carolina earned the first doubles match to finish on court two, A&M stormed back with a win on courts one and three to take the 1-0 advantage. A&M’s No. 48 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson topped No. 44 Daniel Rodrigues and Connor Thomson 6-2 on the top court before Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins outlasted Jake Beasley and Toby Samuel 7-6(5) on court three.

The Maroon & White maintained the momentum in singles action, taking all six first sets en route to four straight-set victories. A&M freshman Raphael Perot improved to 3-0 in SEC matches with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Beasley on court six followed by No. 13 Hady Habib besting No. 32 Rodrigues on court one to push the Aggies ahead 3-0. Sophomore Guido Marson served up the fourth point for the Aggies with a  6-2 6-4 win on court five over SC’s Phillip Jordan.

With the team match secured, No. 33 Aguilar piled on the fifth point of the night for the home team with a 6-4, 6-2 win on court three over No. 118 Thomson. The Gamecocks lone point of the day came in three-sets on court four before A&M’s Vacherot, ranked No. 4 nationally, claimed his 19th straight SEC win with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 marathon over No. 81 Raphael Lambling on court two.

UP NEXT

The Aggies take to the Magnolia State for Friday matchup against No. 24 Mississippi State before returning to Oxford for a second match this season against Ole Miss on Sunday.

Aggies' Offense Explodes Past Tulsa, 9-6
