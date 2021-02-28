No. 22 Women’s Tennis Falls 4-2 at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 22 Texas A&M women’s tennis dropped a 4-2 decision to Florida at the Ring Tennis Complex Sunday afternoon. The Aggies fell to 9-3 this year and 1-1 in SEC play while the Gators improved to 5-4 overall and 3-1 against the league.

“That was a very high level college match,” Texas A&M head coach Mark Weaver said. “I felt like we let the doubles point slip away and needed to capitalize on some of our leads in the singles matches. Credit to Florida for playing the bigger points better than we did today.”

The Gators earned the doubles point with wins on courts one and two. The Aggies were the first doubles team off the court at Katya Townsend and Dorthea Faa-Hviding topped Sydney Berlin and Amber McGinnis 6-1 on court three. Florida picked up a 6-4 win on court two before a 7-5 result on court one to take the 1-0 advantage.

Florida doubled their lead as Berlin topped Jessica Anzo 6-1, 6-1 on court five before A&M got on the board with a 6-0, 6-1 win by Riley McQuaid over McGinnis on court six. No. 64 Tatiana Makarova topped Marlee Zein 7-6(4), 6-2 on court two to even the match at two-all. Florida rattled off wins on courts three and one to secure the 4-2 victory.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Bryan-College Station for a Friday matchup against Mississippi State and a Sunday showdown with Ole Miss.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Florida 4, #22 Texas A&M 2

Singles competition

1. #32 McCartney Kessler (UF) def. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

2. #64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) def. Marlee Zein (UF) 7-6 (7-4), 6-2

3. Ida Jarlskog (UF) def. Katya Townsend (TAMU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

4. Sara Dahlstrom (UF) vs. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 3-6, 6-4, 3-2, unfinished

5. Sydney Berlin (UF) def. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-1, 6-1

6. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) def. Amber McGinnis (UF) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. #32 McCartney Kessler/Marlee Zein (UF) def. #39 Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 7-5

2. Ida Jarlskog/Sara Dahlstrom (UF) def. Riley McQuaid/Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-4

3. Katya Townsend/Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Sydney Berlin/Amber McGinnis (UF) 6-1

Match Notes:

Texas A&M 8-3; National ranking #22

Florida 4-4

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (5,6,2,3,1)

A-123