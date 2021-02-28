No. 22 Women’s Tennis Travels to Florida for Sunday Matchup

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 22 Texas A&M women’s tennis challenges Florida at the Ring Tennis Complex at 12 p.m. (CT) Sunday. The Aggies carry a 9-2 record this year and a 1-0 mark in SEC play while the Gators are 4-4 overall and 2-1 against the league.

LAST TIME OUT

No. 22 Texas A&M women’s tennis earned four singles wins to defeat South Carolina, 4-2, Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center.

Despite trailing early in the match, the Maroon & White dominated singles action winning first sets on four of six courts converting all four to victories. A&M’s Katya Townsend made quick work of No. 93 Emma Shelton on court three, 6-1, 6-3, to even the team match at one-all. The Gamecocks took their final lead of the day at 2-1 after picking up a point on court one.

Dorthea Faa-Hviding outlasted Silvia Chinellato 7-5, 6-4 on court four to even the team score at two before No. 65 Tatiana Makarova bested No. 30 Megan Davies 7-6(2), 6-2 to give the Aggies their first lead of the day. Renee McBryde clinched the win for A&M with a 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 win on court five over Allie Gretkowski.

The match started briefly at 8 a.m. (CT), but rain forced a nearly four-hour delay. Following the pause in play, the Gamecocks secured the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead. South Carolina’s Ana Cruz and Allie Gretkowski topped A&M Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuaid, 6-1, on court three followed by a 6-1 victory by Megan Davies and Mia Horvit on court one over Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova.

With the win over the Gamecocks, A&M now holds a 5-4 advantage in the all-time series between the two teams including a 3-2 mark in Columbia. The loss was the first home SEC loss for South Carolina since March 17, 2019 against then-No. 2 Georgia.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Bryan-College Station for a Friday matchup against Mississippi State and a Sunday showdown with Ole Miss.