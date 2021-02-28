Advertisement

Update: Man accused of deadly attack inside tire shop remains in jail

Bryan police say the suspect fatally stabbed his brother Friday morning inside the business on Texas Avenue.
Bryan police say the suspect fatally stabbed his brother Friday morning inside the business on Texas Avenue.
Bryan police say the suspect fatally stabbed his brother Friday morning inside the business on Texas Avenue.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An arrest report released this weekend is providing more details about a deadly attack Friday morning inside of a tire shop on Texas Avenue in Bryan.

Officers say the murder happened in the showroom of the business and the incident was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Randy Roy Conde, 30, of Bryan, remains in jail on a $500,000 bond and charged with the murder of Rogelio Martinez, 39, of Bryan.

Employees who were at the shop when the death occurred said the two were brothers and Conde would often come to the business to visit.

Workers told police that Conde arrived at the business Friday morning and went inside to speak with Martinez. In the video, Conde is seen walking behind the counter and approached Martinez, who began gesturing for Conde to leave the shop. That’s when Conde pulled out the weapon and stabbed the victim, according to the report.

A motive for the attack remains unknown.

