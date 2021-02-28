Update: Man accused of deadly attack inside tire shop remains in jail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An arrest report released this weekend is providing more details about a deadly attack Friday morning inside of a tire shop on Texas Avenue in Bryan.

Officers say the murder happened in the showroom of the business and the incident was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Randy Roy Conde, 30, of Bryan, remains in jail on a $500,000 bond and charged with the murder of Rogelio Martinez, 39, of Bryan.

Employees who were at the shop when the death occurred said the two were brothers and Conde would often come to the business to visit.

Workers told police that Conde arrived at the business Friday morning and went inside to speak with Martinez. In the video, Conde is seen walking behind the counter and approached Martinez, who began gesturing for Conde to leave the shop. That’s when Conde pulled out the weapon and stabbed the victim, according to the report.

A motive for the attack remains unknown.

