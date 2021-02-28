Vikings drop 2 games to close out Brazos Valley Invitational
The Bryan baseball team lost a pair of games on the final day of the Brazos Valley Invitational to fall to 1-3 on the season. In game one of the day the Vikings lost 9-4 to Hutto. The leading hitters for the Vikings were Jack Blackburn who was 1-2, Mason Ruiz who was 1-2 with a RBI and Ben Torres who was 1-3 with a RBI.
In game two the Vikings were defeated by Montgomery 9-1. Chance Crawford was the leader in hitting for Bryan going 1-2 at the plate.
The Vikings will be back in action Thursday afternoon at the Brazos Valley Bombers Classic at Bombers Park.