Vikings drop 2 games to close out Brazos Valley Invitational

(KBTX)
By James Dillard
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bryan baseball team lost a pair of games on the final day of the Brazos Valley Invitational to fall to 1-3 on the season.  In game one of the day the Vikings lost 9-4 to Hutto. The leading hitters for the Vikings were Jack Blackburn who was 1-2, Mason Ruiz who was 1-2 with a RBI and Ben Torres who was 1-3 with a RBI.

In game two the Vikings were defeated by Montgomery 9-1. Chance Crawford was the leader in hitting for Bryan going 1-2 at the plate.

The Vikings will be back in action Thursday afternoon at the Brazos Valley Bombers Classic at Bombers Park.

