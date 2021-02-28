Advertisement

Women’s Golf Preps for Gamecock Intercollegiate

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Texas A&M women’s golf returns to the course for its second tournament of the spring season March 1-3 at the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia Country Club.

The Aggies are returning to the course after completing their first spring competition last week at the ICON Invitational. The team is getting back into its groove after withstanding a bout with COVID-19 within the program that forced A&M to play with only four last week, and the devastating winter storm that passed through the region.

Head coach Andrea Gaston is bringing a lineup that features seniors Courtney Dow and Ava Schwienteck, junior Brooke Tyree, sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and freshman Ellie Szeryk.

Last week, the team was led by Fernández García-Poggio, who finished a team-high tied for 36th. She holds the third-best scoring average for an Aggie freshman at 72.44 strokes per round.

Courtney Dow makes her spring debut. The Frisco, Texas, native has played in over 100 rounds at A&M, and finished the fall with a top-seven finish at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic. Dow boasts 12 top-10 finishes in her career.

Schwienteck is making her second appearance this spring, while Tyree and Szeryk will be making their debuts.

Fans may follow along with the live stats here.

