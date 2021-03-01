Advertisement

110 new COVID-19 cases, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 110 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 723 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 208 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,462 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

57 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,653 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 163 active probable cases and there have been 3,490 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,393. There have been 144,528 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 88 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 113 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 606 staffed hospital beds with 84 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 85 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 56 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal CasesRecovered CasesFatalitiesOne Dose
Vaccinations		Fully
Vaccinated
Austin261,8181,764284,8641,590
Brazos72317,39316,46220824,2558,352
Burleson2322,2001,933352,084674
Grimes3753,4202,983622,7531,021
Houston601,5431,441421,7371,008
Lee2182,0011,747361,506572
Leon1471,5321,348371,273543
Madison1531,8661,68924884370
Milam262,3362,304382,4941,560
Montgomery2,86144,99922,11424460,24932,155
Robertson2082,0061,761371,878692
San Jacinto1871,009794282,1101,353
Trinity65664577221,8151,425
Walker1138,4448,2161154,8382,332
Waller673,4353,328403,7991,748
Washington4323,6503,135835,6481,729

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

To view the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, click here.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 56 new cases and 302 active cases on Feb. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 2,761 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 1, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

[View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.]

[View the state’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard]

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 160,268 active cases and 2,422,369 recoveries. There have been 2,644,024 total cases reported and 23,050,312 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 42,936 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,493,411 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,803,840 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 6,914,705 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 348,848 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 28 at 1:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

