110 new COVID-19 cases, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 110 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 723 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 208 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

16,462 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

57 percent of the new confirmed cases are from the 18-24-year-old age group.

There have been 3,653 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 163 active probable cases and there have been 3,490 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 17,393. There have been 144,528 tests performed.

Brazos County’s total hospital bed occupancy is at 88 percent, and total ICU bed occupancy is at 113 percent.

Currently, there are 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

State Trauma Service Area N

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 606 staffed hospital beds with 84 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 85 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 56 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Recovered Cases Fatalities One Dose

Vaccinations Fully

Vaccinated Austin 26 1,818 1,764 28 4,864 1,590 Brazos 723 17,393 16,462 208 24,255 8,352 Burleson 232 2,200 1,933 35 2,084 674 Grimes 375 3,420 2,983 62 2,753 1,021 Houston 60 1,543 1,441 42 1,737 1,008 Lee 218 2,001 1,747 36 1,506 572 Leon 147 1,532 1,348 37 1,273 543 Madison 153 1,866 1,689 24 884 370 Milam 26 2,336 2,304 38 2,494 1,560 Montgomery 2,861 44,999 22,114 244 60,249 32,155 Robertson 208 2,006 1,761 37 1,878 692 San Jacinto 187 1,009 794 28 2,110 1,353 Trinity 65 664 577 22 1,815 1,425 Walker 113 8,444 8,216 115 4,838 2,332 Waller 67 3,435 3,328 40 3,799 1,748 Washington 432 3,650 3,135 83 5,648 1,729

The Texas State COVID-19 Dashboard has undergone some updates and has changed how they define numbers. Total cases is now the combination of confirmed cases and probable cases.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 56 new cases and 302 active cases on Feb. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 2,761 positive cases since the week of Jan. 9, 2021. 9.3 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on March 1, 2021.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 160,268 active cases and 2,422,369 recoveries. There have been 2,644,024 total cases reported and 23,050,312 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 42,936 Texans have died from COVID-19.

Currently, 3,493,411 Texans have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 1,803,840 Texans have been fully vaccinated. Across Texas, 6,914,705 doses have shipped.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 348,848 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on February 28 at 1:00 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

