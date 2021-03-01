Abbott reappoints College Station woman to Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed six people to the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, one of them being a woman from College Station.

Kristie Orr, Ph.D., is the disability resources director for Texas A&M University. She has been the president of the Association on Higher Education and Disability and a member of the Association on Higher Education and Disability in Texas.

Orr frequently provides peer workshops, lectures, and external reviews at state and national conferences and on campuses throughout the United States, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

The Committee on People with Disabilities recommends changes in disability policies and programs and supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability related laws.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.