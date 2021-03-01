Advertisement

Abbott reappoints College Station woman to Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities

The committee works with policies and programs to support people with disabilities
Office of the Texas Governor | Greg Abbott
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed six people to the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities, one of them being a woman from College Station.

Kristie Orr, Ph.D., is the disability resources director for Texas A&M University. She has been the president of the Association on Higher Education and Disability and a member of the Association on Higher Education and Disability in Texas.

Orr frequently provides peer workshops, lectures, and external reviews at state and national conferences and on campuses throughout the United States, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

The Committee on People with Disabilities recommends changes in disability policies and programs and supports a network of committees on people with disabilities, issues awards to promote greater awareness, and promotes compliance with disability related laws.

