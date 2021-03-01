American Red Cross has spent thousands of dollars helping local residents affected by different disasters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From hurricanes to home fires, the American Red Cross has been busy in the past year responding to disasters across the region. The organization has also been managing volunteers at the Bryan vaccine hub and was recently helping those affected by this month’s winter weather.

“I could not be more proud to be a member of the Red Cross right now,” said Brent Hairston, a board member of the local American Red Cross chapter in Bryan. He says the organization has been working non-stop now for months dealing with one crisis after another. We interviewed him last week as he and volunteers were helping unload pallets of water delivered to Easterwood Airport.

“If you go back the whole year, we’ve seen the Red Cross respond to hurricanes, we’ve seen them take the lead on organizing the volunteer effort at the vaccine hub. They changed gears on a dime two weeks ago to open the warming center at Reed Arena, and now they’re out here making sure water delivered by the U.S. military is distributed to the surrounding communities where the need is. Red Cross has been very, very busy lately,” said Hairston.

A lot of the volunteer opportunities, training, and work are now done online, but if volunteering isn’t possible, you can always help with a financial donation.

A big misconception with the Red Cross is money given doesn’t help those here at home, but as you can see here, in the Fiscal Year 2020, more than $97,000 was shared with almost 500 clients in the Brazos Valley. These are people who are affected by things like home fires, floods, or tornadoes.

in the Fiscal Year 2020, more than $97,000 was shared with almost 500 clients in the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

During the winter storms, Red Cross volunteers across central Texas and the Brazos Valley provided thousands of comfort kits and heater meals to those affected. There have also been dozens of home fires that volunteers have responded to day and night. This on top of the routine services that the organization provides, like blood drives and services to the Armed Forces, has proved to be a challenge. But for Executive Director A.J. Renold, but says the army of volunteers is what makes it all possible. Her goal now is to get more people signed up, especially with another hurricane season right around the corner.

“We want people to sign up and volunteer with Red Cross. It does take a good amount of training. A lot of that is done online and we want to prepare now for hurricane season. Like we’re seeing this month, it could come at any time,” said Renold. “It’s a system set in place to be able to respond anywhere at any time and it’s my job to build that up and when there is a disaster, especially in my community, I get to be there.”

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately. Help people affected by a disaster by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS, or texting 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from disasters.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.