Be Remarkable: Clifford Dorn continues to show support for area law enforcement officers and first responders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX)- Every year a local man puts on a big event to recognize and show support for law enforcement officers and area first responders.

His name is Clifford Dorn and he’s a business owner in Brazos County.

For years, Dorn has supported organizations across the area including Gary Blair Charities, Brazos Valley Cares, and the Brazos County Veterans Association, but he also leads Backing the Badge. It’s an annual feast on September 11th to recognize and show support for area lawmen, medics, and firefighters.

“We started this, six or seven years ago, and back at the time when the police were not being respected as they should, and it got us irritated, we said the least we could do is cook for them,” said Dorn.

The event has grown and each year volunteers come out to cook and also deliver some of the meals to first responders outside of Brazos County, including those in Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson, and Walker Counties.

“It’s just all the friends of mine getting together to donate the food, we cook it, and we just tell them, thank you and we support you 100%,” said Dorn.

“He has such a servant’s heart and such a giving person. He would give the shirt off his back. He doesn’t know what the word no means. If you ask him for help, he says yes,” said friend and nominator Marilyn Moore.

“He is an avid Aggie supporter, he has a tailgate group at Kyle Field. I have never seen him turn anyone down for a meal, for conversation, for counsel. He does not care about your race, religion, or creed. He gives respect everywhere he goes. He is just a happy guy,” wrote Moore.

“He is not retired. He runs his own business, and it takes him around the world, yet he still makes time for others,” said TC Tarawek, another nominator.

Mr. Dorn does a lot for our community and for our hometown heroes, and it’s why KBTX and Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers are proud to present Clifford Dorn with this week’s Be Remarkable Award. He told us the $500 award would go to the Back the Badge fund.

