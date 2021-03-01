Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial unveils Gulf War Statue with dedication ceremony Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial unveiled its newest monument at Veterans Park with a dedication ceremony Sunday.

The Gulf War Statue commemorates the conflict that took place in the Middle East from 1990-1991 where coalition forces fought the Iraqi Armed Forces after invading Kuwait. Sunday’s dedication ceremony marked the 30th anniversary of the war’s end after Iraqi forces were defeated.

The monument features a sculpture of an American soldier standing in front of the artwork of tanks, helicopters, and battleships that were based on what was used throughout the war to represent the different branches of service. It’s another unique addition to the park’s special tribute to those who have served our country.

”This new memorial is unlike anything else we have because of how much color is actually in it,” Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Events Committee Coordinator Mike Guidry said. “When you look at this, you’re looking at the soldier exactly as he or she was during that ground invasion in 1991. The colors used in this are acrylic color with a clear coat to protect it for years to come, and it’s absolutely stunning.”

The monument was revealed by the event’s keynote speaker Gen. James D. Thurman (U.S. Army, Ret.), and the statue’s sculptor, J. Payne Lara. Guidry drew the four panels of artwork that stand behind the statue.

“Gen. House, president of the board, and I started by talking about what type of equipment we actually wanted in this piece,” Lara said. “He actually came up with the equipment that we wanted to use. Being a tank commander himself, it was pretty easy because he allowed me to use his uniform and skilled expertise to help me make the piece the way it needed to be.”

The Gulf War Statue is the 14th completed memorial of the 18 that are planned for Veterans Park. The 18th and the final statue is expected to be completed by 2026.

“The Gulf War was the first major conflict that the United States took part in since the Vietnam War,” Guidry said. “We were taking on the 4th largest army in the world. This was a huge success for the President Ronald Reagan-era buildup of our arms.”

