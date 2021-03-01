Deputies: Bryan man charged with aggravated robbery after stealing car

Advertisement

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Shane Prince, 19, of Bryan, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated robbery.

According to a probable cause statement, Prince met the victim at Tanglewood Park in Bryan to purchase a vehicle that was for sale on the Facebook marketplace.

The report states Prince asked the victim to test drive the vehicle so the two took off and drove to the Deer Creek Drive area together in Brazos County.

That’s when the victim says Prince held him at knifepoint and ordered him to give his cellphone and extra set of keys and to get out of the car.

Later in the day, Brazos County Sheriff Deputies said they located Prince driving the stolen car on Lawrence Street near Texas Avenue. The report says Prince struck an investigator’s vehicle before he was pulled over and arrested.

Prince remains in the Brazos County Jail on a $12,000 bond.

