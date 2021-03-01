Cold front brings chilly, wet, breezy start to March

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last day of February is known as the last day of Meteorological Winter. The Brazos Valley reached spring-like 80s. Bryan-College Station came six degrees from a record high for the day.

March 1st is referred to as the first day of Meteorological Spring. Highs Monday are expected to stutter in the low-to-mid 50s.

A cold front reaches the Brazos Valley Sunday evening. That front opens up a scattered chance for rain and a few thunderstorms through the overnight hours. As a disturbance passes by, one or two of those thunder rumbles could come along with a brief instance of hail in very isolated pockets of the area. Monday’s temperatures will be held to winter standards due to:

Overcast skies

Scattered, light-to-moderate rain anytime between sunrise and sunset

Breezy north-northeast winds gusting 25 to 30mph at times

OVERNIGHT: ISOLATED STRONG / SEVERE STORM

The Storm Prediction Center has kept the Brazos Valley under a MARGINAL -- 1 out of 5 -- Risk for isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms between midnight and 6am Monday. While the concern cannot be ignored, the overall risk is LOW.

The Brazos Valley remains in a 1 out of 5 risk for isolated strong-severe storms overnight / pre-sunrise Monday (KBTX)

Should a storm need extra attention, hail to the size of a penny or larger would be the main, brief impact. Otherwise, loud rumbles of thunder and the occasional lightning strike may jolt a few out of bed before the alarm rings Monday morning.

MONDAY

Chilly, cloudy, breezy, and just flat out wet. That about takes care of it.

Bryan-College Stations daypart forecast for Monday, March 1st (KBTX)

It may not rain for the entire area the entire day long, but most of the day is expected to have a light rain falling, at the least. Breezy north-northeast winds 10-20mph, gusting 25 to 30mph, will help to keep afternoon highs generally around the mid-50s.

RAINFALL

Overnight, 0.5″ to 0.75″ of rain is possible for a better part of the Brazos Valley as this rain chance opens up. Monday, another 0.5″ to 1.0″ is expected to fall across the area.

Forecast rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley between Sunday night and Monday evening. (KBTX)

All said and done, 0.50″ to 1.5″ of rain is anticipated to be up for grabs over the next 24 hours. Localized higher totals of 2″+ cannot be ruled out across the far Northeastern Brazos Valley (mainly in a general area around Leon, Houston, and Madison Counties).

More details and a complete outlook at these soggy, colder changes can be found in the video above.

