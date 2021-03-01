FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals relocating to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals announced the relocation of its facility to College Station.

The Ithaca, New York-based business will move to a 5,000 square foot facility in Agglienad Business Park on April 15.

The company says the move will allow them to enhance operational efficiencies, participate in a rewarding business environment and continue to grow its pipeline of animal diagnostic and biological products.

FERA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rodrigo Biacalho said College Station is a perfect fit for their company.

“We’re investing in multiple aspects of animal health, leveraging the strength of our research and driving product development initiatives, and College Station is a good fit for our business model,” said Biachalho “The mid-size metro area in the middle of the Texas triangle, near Houston, Austin, and Dallas is in the heart of cattle country yet convenient to several international airports. Plus, it’s home to the main campus of Texas A&M University, and we plan to establish a productive research relationship with A&M’s faculty.”

ITHACA, N.Y. (March 1, 2021) — FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals is pleased to announce the company’s move from Ithaca, New York, to College Station, Texas, effective April 15. Dedicated to improving animal health through accurate diagnostics and disease prevention, FERA is relocating to a new 5,000-square-foot facility with expansive office, laboratory and warehouse space. The move will allow the company to enhance operational efficiencies, participate in a rewarding business environment and continue to grow its pipeline of animal diagnostic and biological products.

“We made the strategic decision to move to Texas to benefit from the state’s tremendous logistical advantages and cattle industry infrastructure,” says Dr. Rodrigo Bicalho, FERA chief executive officer. “We’re investing in multiple aspects of animal health, leveraging the strength of our research and driving product development initiatives, and College Station is a good fit for our business model. The mid-size metro area in the middle of the Texas triangle, near Houston, Austin and Dallas, is in the heart of cattle country yet convenient to several international airports. Plus, it’s home to the main campus of Texas A&M University, and we plan to establish a productive research relationship with A&M’s faculty.”

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Bicalho, FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals’ first product, AccuMast®, was developed in response to a large demand from dairy farmers looking for a more accurate and affordable on-farm mastitis testing methodology. Today, the company has grown to offer a product portfolio that meets the real-world challenges and needs of veterinarians, livestock farmers and companion animal owners.

To aid in the relocation process, Dr. Bicalho turned to Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, an organization designed to help companies launch, grow and locate businesses to Brazos County, Texas. According to Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of the corporation, “FERA Diagnostics and Biologicals and the Brazos Valley are a tremendous match, and we are proud to welcome this world-class team to a region so firmly rooted in agriculture, research and service to others. Our community looks forward to working with FERA to achieve their goal of helping animals, their owners and their veterinarians around the world from here in Texas.”

In addition to the relocation, FERA is excited to introduce two new team members. Dr. Leonardo Bringhenti joins FERA as head of veterinary affairs and Dr. Marjory Xavier Rodrigues as head of research and development.

Dr. Bringhenti’s field-based role is responsible for the commercial veterinary affairs of the organization, with emphasis on customer-facing responsibilities. Together with the operations department, he will contribute to business development, strategic partnerships, marketing, education and training by providing veterinary specific knowledge, expertise and perspective. Dr. Bringhenti will act as the face of the company to the veterinary profession at all levels, including private practice, corporate practice, academic institutions and the animal health industry. Dr. Bringhenti is a veterinarian with a Ph.D. in Animal Science at Cornell University.

His doctoral research focused on population medicine of dairy cattle with emphasis on calf respiratory diseases, microbiome, immunology, and efficient use of antimicrobials.

Dr. Rodrigues graduated in 2009 with a bachelor’s degree in Food Technology specializing in biotechnological processes and quality control. After finishing her master’s degree program in Production Engineering with studies focusing on Agro-industrial innovation, she went on to earn her Ph.D. degree in Food Science and Technology. During this coursework, she worked with Dr. Bicalho at Cornell University developing research on milk microbiome and becoming proficient in microbiological and molecular biology techniques, DNA sequencing, vaccine development and laboratory management. Dr. Rodrigues will work closely with Dr. Bicalho to direct and implement FERA’s research and development policies, objectives and initiatives, guaranteeing the continuous innovation of products and work processes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Leonardo and Marjory to FERA as they bring invaluable perspectives and unique skill sets,” adds Dr. Bicalho. “As FERA looks for new ways to combine science and innovation, we will continue to develop our leadership team to best position us for a strong future. We’re excited about the road ahead and will continue to seek professionals that complement our existing team and support our mission to meet the industry’s evolving needs.”

