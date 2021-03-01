Fernández García-Poggio Paces Aggies After First Round of Gamecock Intercollegiate

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Texas A&M women’s golf was paced by sophomore Blanca Fernández García-Poggio who went even-72, finishing the first round of the Gamecock Intercollegiate tied for 20th at the Columbia Country Club.

“Our team showed a lot of good energy today,” head coach Andrea Gaston said. “Given we had some players just returning to our lineup, I was very pleased with how hard they fought. Since we have some bad weather moving in on Wednesday, we’ll be going off in a shotgun, trying to play as many holes as we can tomorrow in order to finish the tournament. Hopefully our players can rise to the occasion and start getting some momentum.”

Fernández García-Poggio sank three birdies to place her in the top 20. The Spaniard also produced 12 pars, only bogeying two holes through the first 18.

Brooke Tyree carded a team-high 14 pars, posting nine through the first nine holes of the day. The junior shot 2-over 74 and is tied for 35th after the inaugural round of her spring season.

Senior Courtney Dow stands 3-over 75 and is tied for 47th. Ava Schwienteck (79) and Ellie Szeryk (81) are tied for 87th and 93rd, respectfully.

The Aggies ended round one in 14th place, shooting 12-over 300. A&M parred the sixth-most holes (59) amongst the 18-team field.

Due to the anticipation of inclement weather on Wednesday, tomorrow is scheduled for a shotgun start at 8 p.m. CT with the beginning of the third round to follow. The field will play 36 holes tomorrow, finishing the final nine on Wednesday, if weather permits.

Fans may follow along with the live stats here.

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Round 1):

Place Team R1 14 Texas A&M 300 T20 Blanca Fernández García-Poggio 72 T35 Brooke Tyree 74 T47 Courtney Dow 75 T87 Ava Schwienteck 79 T93 Ellie Szeryk 81