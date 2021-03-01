Advertisement

Jones Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors

N'dea Jones is recognized for becoming Texas A&M's all-time leading rebounder during a game...
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s N’dea Jones earned her second Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honor this season after leading A&M to its first regular season SEC Championship, the league announced Monday.

The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native averaged 14.0 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this week against Alabama and South Carolina. She recorded two double-doubles, and on Sunday, became the Aggies’ all-time leader in rebounds (1,010).

Jones delivered 12 points and 13 rebounds against the Crimson Tide this past Thursday, setting up a historic matchup at Reed Arena against No. 5 South Carolina. The graduate registered 16 points and 14 rebounds against the Gamecocks, lifting them to their first ever regular season SEC crown.

The win was the first ever top-five matchup in Reed history, and the first victory against an opponent in the Associated Press top five since A&M defeated No. 2 Stanford in the Final Four of the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

This is the second player of the week accolade for the graduate in her career. She previously won the award after the opening weekend of play this season on Dec. 1, 2020.

The Aggies are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament that will be held in Greenville, S.C., at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Fans may purchase tickets for the tournament here.

