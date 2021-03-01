Local health officials say access to new single dose vaccine could be a “game changer”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local health officials say that if they are sent the newly cleared Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine, it could be a game changer for the push to get residents vaccinated.

The one-shot vaccine was given FDA clearance this weekend, making it the first one-dose COVID-19 vaccine to hit the United States.

Brazos County Hub Organizer Jim Stewart says that this vaccine could change the game on how quickly, and efficiently, they could get through the 1B population and move on to more subgroups.

As of Monday afternoon, Stewart says they have administered nearly 17,000 first doses in the last month and will begin administering second doses starting Wednesday afternoon.

The hub will feature an outdoor second dose drive-thru, to limit the number of people in the Brazos Center building, and safely give out as many doses of the vaccine as possible.

A new stream of COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Texas.



Tomorrow, Texas will begin receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Over 200,000 doses will be included in next week's allocation. Allocation details are announced on Fridays.#EveryDoseMatters for a #HealthyTexas pic.twitter.com/wxeKFfBN5y — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) March 1, 2021

St. Joseph Health Market Pharmacy Director Kimberly Feese says they received word from the state asking them to fill out forms about availability to give out this new vaccine. Feese says that they applied to get doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They hope to have them here soon.

According to DSHS, three FEMA sites in Texas will be receiving doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday. Houston, Dallas, and Arlington will receive 24,000 doses.

