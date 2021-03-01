No. 10 Men’s Tennis Splits Sunday Doubleheader

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 match to No. 11 Florida before defeating UTRGV 7-0 at the Mitchell Tennis Center Sunday.

“Florida is a really good team, one of the best teams outdoors in the country and we knew that,” Texas A&M head coach Steve Denton said. “That doubles point was crucial obviously. We are up a break, 4-3 at two doubles and then things got away from a us a little bit. I think there was some disappointment there and that put us in a little bit of a different scenario than we have seen this season. We had not had to play from behind like that and so just something different was the difference today.”

Florida claimed the doubles point to open the day with wins on courts two and three. Ben Shelton and Andy Andrade topped Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins 6-0 on court three. No. 48 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thompson posted a 6-2 triumph over No. 45 Sam Riffice and Duarte Vale on court one, but the team point was won through a 7-5 results on court two by Johannes Ingildsen and Will Grant over A&M’s Hady Habib and Noah Schachter.

The visitors maintained the momentum in singles action as they claimed first sets on four of six courts. The Gators mounted a 3-0 advantage as No. 68 Blaise Bicknell topped No. 116 Schachter on court four before No. 8 Riffice bested No. 33 Aguilar 6-4, 6-2 on court three. Needing to win every court still playing the Aggies forced a couple third sets before No. 13 Habib picked up a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over No. 12 Vale on the top court.

Florida clinched the win with a three-set win on court five followed by squeaking out a win on court two. A&M freshman, Raphael Perot, outlasted No. 96 Lukas Greif 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-3 on court six to earn his first ranked win of his collegiate career and make the final score 5-2 in Florida’s favor.

In the night cap, the Aggies rattled off doubles wins on courts two and three to take a 1-0 lead on the Vaqueros. A&M’s Aguilar and Schachter topped Mateo Schmit and Te Kani Williams 6-1 on court three followed by Kenner Taylor and Pranav Kumar clinching the point with a 6-0 win on court two over Carlo Izurieta and Samuel de Felipe Garcia.

In singles action A&M claimed six straight two-set victories. Taylor got the scoring started with a 6-1, 6-1 win on court six over Mateo Schmit followed by Kumar’s 6-2, 6-2 victory over Zane Kohrs on court five. Thomson picked up a 6-1, 6-2 triumph on court two over Carlo Izurieta to secure the team win on court two. A&M’s Rollins, Aguilar and Schachter wrapped up the shutout with victories on courts one, three and four respectively.

The Aggies take to the Magnolia State for Friday matchup against No. 24 Mississippi State before returning to Oxford for a second match this season against Ole Miss on Sunday.

Tennis Match Results

Florida Gators vs Texas A&M

2/28/2021 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

#11 Florida Gators 5, #10 Texas A&M 2

Singles competition

1. #13 Hady Habib (TAMU) def. #12 Duarte Vale (UF) 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

2. #85 Andy Andrade (UF) def. #4 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (12-10)

3. #8 Sam Riffice (UF) def. #33 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

4. #68 Blaise Bicknell (UF) def. #116 Noah Schachter (TAMU) 6-2, 6-4

5. Ben Shelton (UF) def. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2

6. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. #96 Lukas Greif (UF) 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3

Doubles competition

1. #48 Carlos Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) def. #45 Sam Riffice/Duarte Vale (UF) 6-2

2. Johannes Ingildsen/Will Grant (UF) def. Hady Habib/Noah Schachter (TAMU) 7-5

3. Ben Shelton/Andy Andrade (UF) def. Pierce Rollins/Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) 6-0

Match Notes:

Florida Gators 8-1, 4-0; National ranking #11

Texas A&M 7-2, 3-1; National ranking #10

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (4,3,1,5,2,6)

Tennis Match Results

UT Rio Grande Valley vs Texas A&M

2/28/2021 at BCS, TX

(Mitchell Tennis Center)

#10 Texas A&M 7, UT Rio Grande Valley 0

Singles competition

1. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) def. de Felipe Garcia, S. (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-3

2. Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) def. Izurieta, Carlo (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-2

3. #33 Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) def. Jankovic, Luka (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-4

4. Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Williams, Te Kani (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-3

5. Pranav Kumar (TAMU) def. Kohrs, Zane (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-2

6. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Schmit, Mateo (UTRGV) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. Bjorn Thomson/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. Jankovic, Luka/Kohrs, Zane (UTRGV) 3-2, unfinished

2. Kenner Taylor/Pranav Kumar (TAMU) def. Izurieta, Carlo/de Felipe Garcia, S. (UTRGV) 6-0

3. Carlos Aguilar/Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Schmit, Mateo/Williams, Te Kani (UTRGV) 6-1

Match Notes:

UT Rio Grande Valley 3-8

Texas A&M 8-2; National ranking #10

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (6,5,2,1,4,3)