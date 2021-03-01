No. 14 Aggie Golf Gears Up for Cabo Collegiate

SAN ANTONIO – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team is seeking its second tournament win in a row at the Cabo Collegiate, which is being contested at the TPC San Antonio Monday through Wednesday. The Aggies are coming off a sweep of the team and individual titles at the Border Olympics in Laredo, Texas last week.

Traditionally played in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the Cabo Collegiate is being played in the United States for the first time in 2021. Additionally, the individual winner of the Cabo Collegiate will be granted an exemption to the 2021 Valero Texas Open, a PGA Tour event played at the TPC San Antonio March 29-April 4.

Representing the Aggies are seniors Dan Erickson and Walker Lee, junior Sam Bennett, sophomore William Paysse and freshman Daniel Rodrigues. The Aggies tee off from the 10th hole beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday and will be paired with No. 3 Arizona State, No. 21 Baylor and Rice.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“We’ll be facing a very good field of teams and it will be a big challenge for us. We’re coming off a win and we’re back in a normal routine in regard to practice and competing. As a coach, my goal is to see progress. We want to get better every week so that we’re playing our best golf in April and May. Our strength is our depth. We’re at our best when we have five guys playing well because that gives us a chance to win, which is our goal every time we go on the road.”

The Aggies’ Lineup:

#1 Dan ERICKSON Sr. Whittier, Calif. #2 Sam BENNETT Jr. Madisonville, Texas #3 Walker LEE Sr. Houston, Texas #4 Daniel RODRIGUES Fr. Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal #5 William PAYSSE So. Belton, Texas

The Field (Golfweek Coaches rankings as of Feb. 12):

The 2021 Cabo Collegiate features 10 teams ranked in the latest Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches Poll: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Arizona State, No. 10 Texas, No. 11 Arizona, No. 12 Arkansas, No. 14 Texas A&M, No. 15 Florida State, No. 16 Texas Tech, No. 21 Baylor and No. 22 Oklahoma State.

Full field (16 teams) : Abilene Christian, Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, California, Florida State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Rice, Stanford, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UTSA.

Most Recent Action:

The Aggies opened its spring schedule with a sweep of the team and individual titles at the 2021 Border Olympics at the Laredo Country Club Feb. 22-24. The Aggies posted an eight-stroke victory over the second-place Texas Longhorns. For the tournament, the Aggies were 2-under with rounds of 285-293-284=862 as Brian Kortan logged the first team title as head coach of the Aggies.

Aggie “super” senior Dan Erickson eagled his final hole to force a playoff and then out-dueled Hunter Ostrom of Texas for the win with a par on the second playoff hole. Erickson was 4-under for the tournament with rounds of 71-70-71. It was the second career tournament win for Erickson, who also won the Louisiana Classics in 2018.

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.

Golfstat.com link: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=21949