BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Northbound lanes on Hwy 6 are open after a three vehicle crash closed them down.

The crash occurred on Highway 6 near State Highway 21, according to Bryan police.

BPD says one person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

North Earl Rudder Freeway is open. Thank you for your patience. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.