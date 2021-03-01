Advertisement

Police: Ohio boy killed, put in river; mother and her boyfriend charged

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.(Source: The Middletown Division of Police)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A 6-year-old boy reported missing in Middletown Sunday was killed and thrown in the Ohio River, police say. His mother has been arrested and charged with murder.

According to Middletown police, James Robert Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother, Brittany Gosney, 29.

Police said that during questioning of Gosney and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, they told officers they killed James in Preble County a few days ago.

The 6-year-old’s body was brought back to Middletown, where the couple lives, and later put into the Ohio River, police said.

Police said they will be working with trained searchers in an attempt to recover the boy’s body.

Brittany Gosney, left, and James Hamilton, were charged in connection with the disappearance of...
Brittany Gosney, left, and James Hamilton, were charged in connection with the disappearance of Gosney's missing 6-year-old son.(Source: Middletown Police)

They said the river is very high and treacherous, so they will not be disclosing the exact location in hopes of avoiding another tragic incident.

Gosney has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Hamilton has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Both are scheduled to appear in Middletown Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials say two other children in the household have been removed from the residence.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police say the suspect fatally stabbed his brother Friday morning inside the business on...
Update: Man accused of deadly attack inside tire shop remains in jail
Last Shot Xpresso grand opening. Mike Evans, Deshazor Everett, and Ricky Seals-Jones smile with...
Last Shot Xpresso kicks off with former Texas A&M football players
Officers report finding nearly 800 prescription pills in the suspect’s car along with meth,...
Bryan PD: Traffic stop on Texas Avenue leads to drug bust
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a 1 / 5 risk for isolated strong-to-severe storms over...
Evening cold front brings overnight rain, isolated thunderstorm chance
The owner of El Mercadito, Jose Rivera, has been arrested on five felony charges involving...
Madisonville business owner arrested on pedophilia charges

Latest News

U.S. Capitol
Democratic voting bill would make biggest changes in decades
This July 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine in...
Nearly 4M doses of J&J virus vaccine on way to states
In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave...
Prince Harry: Split from royal life ‘unbelievably tough’
Joe Johnson was killed by Idaho police in what they admit was a mistake.
Family mourns man mistakenly killed by police in Idaho
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash