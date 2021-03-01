Advertisement

Rain clears out for sunnier March days

By Shel Winkley
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Some 25° - 30° colder Monday, compared to the last day of February’s 80s. Scattered times of rain, thick overcast, and a breezy north wind helped hold thermometers steady in the low 50s. As of early evening, rainfall totals between 0.25″ and 0.50″ have been common for many across the area. With the main, upper-level support for this rainy weather still out west, more light rain, drizzle, and mist are expected to develop after sunset. Drippy weather drifts around the Brazos Valley tonight, leaving behind little extra measurable rain but keeps a soggy look in place as we get up Tuesday morning. Temperatures are cool as we start the day in the mid-40s. Sunshine is expected to break out of cloud cover, the general theme of the day should follow sunnier skies the further west you are / cloudier skies the further east.

As we continue on into this these early March days, things look rather springy around here. A touch of light morning frost is possible Wednesday morning with lows falling to the mid-to-upper 30s. Sunshine and a south wind help lift highs to the mid / upper 60s Wednesday & Thursday. Mid-70s and a small late afternoon / evening rain chance close out the work week before a weak cold front puts highs back in the 60s for the weekend. Humidity builds briefly Friday, but otherwise, it should be mighty comfy to get out and enjoy.

Monday Night: Cloudy with an 50% chance for light rain. Low: 43. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 8am. High: 58. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 38. Wind: E 5-10mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 66. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

