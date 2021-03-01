Robertson County included in state initiative to vaccinate homebound seniors

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) have announced 26 participating counties for the first week of an initiative to get homebound seniors vaccinated against COVID-19.

Of the 26 counties included, Robertson County is the only Brazos Valley community selected for the Save Our Seniors program.

Counties were selected base on:

The state targeted areas with ongoing high hospitalizations;

The state looked at the number of approved providers serving the area;

The state took into account areas who reported no more than approximately a third vaccinated for seniors;

The state took into account total allocations over the previous 12 weeks;

The state utilized data showing the least vaccinated counties for both 65+ and 75+ administered doses;

The state focused on allocating vaccine equitably across the state.

For the first week of the program the state allocated 8,000 vaccine doses to target Texans 75 years and older or homebound. Central drive-through vaccine clinics will be set up in the community or administered directly to the seniors, according to the Governor’s Office. These decisions will be driven by local jurisdictions based on their most vulnerable identified individual

“The Save Our Seniors program will help us reach vulnerable homebound seniors across the state and provide them with live-saving COVID-19 vaccines,” said Abbott. “As more communities are identified and selected for the program, we will be able to get more shots in arms and further strengthen our response to this virus.”

Counties participating in the first round of the program include:

Aransas Bastrop Brewster Brooks Brown Cass Dallas Eastland Freestone Gray Hill Hockley Hudspeth Hutchinson Irion Lee McCulloch Medina Morris Panola Rains Refugio Robertson San Jacinto Shelby Webb

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.