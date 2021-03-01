Advertisement

Schmidt Tabbed Tournament MVP, Frizzell and Hoehner Named All-Tournament

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas – Texas A&M’s Zane Schmidt was named Most Valuable Player at the Round Rock Classic and teammates Will Frizzell and Mikey Hoehner joined him on the All-Tournament Team on Sunday evening.

The Aggies claimed the Round Rock Classic with wins against Baylor (12-4) and Oklahoma (8-1) before dropping their finale against Auburn, 6-1.

Schmidt posted a .538 on-base percentage and .556 slugging percentage in the three games. He batted 3-for-3 with four walks, logging one run, one triple and four RBI.

Frizzell posted a .533 on-base percentage and .750 slugging percentage on the weekend. The Rockwall, Texas, native hit 5-for-12 with three runs, one double, one home run and three RBI. He drew two walks and was hit by a pitch.

Hoehner batted 2-for-10 with two walks, three runs, one home run and two RBI. He also made a handful of spectacular defensive plays behind the dish for the Aggies.

The Aggies return to action Tuesday when they host the Houston Baptist Huskies in a 6:32 p.m. contest on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

ROUND ROCK CLASSIC ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

MVP – Zane Schmidt – Texas A&M

C – Mikey Hoehner – Texas A&M

INF – Will Frizzell – Texas &M

INF – Tyler Miller – Auburn

INF – Jack Pineda – Baylor

INF – Zane Schmidt – Texas A&M

OF – Kason Howell – Auburn

OF – Jared McKenzie – Baylor

OF – Steven Williams – Auburn

DH – Jimmy Crooks - Oklahoma

P – Trace Bright – Auburn

