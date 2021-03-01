Advertisement

Senate panel votes to advance Garland’s nomination to be AG

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Monday to advance the nomination of Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general.

The committee voted 15 to seven in favor of Garland’s nomination at a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Garland, a federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, is among Biden’s most widely supported nominees. The committee’s vote puts him on track for a quick confirmation, potentially within days.

The committee’s chairman, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., praised Garland as a highly qualified and honorable jurist who is uniquely qualified to lead the Justice Department after a tumultuous four years under former President Donald Trump.

The committee’s top Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, said he also intends to support Garland’s nomination. He said he’s “an honorable man” but that he “has his work cut out for him.”

At his confirmation hearing last week, Garland vowed to prioritize combating extremist violence with an initial focus on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and sought to assure lawmakers that the Justice Department would remain politically independent on his watch.

Garland will inherit a Justice Department that endured a turbulent era under Trump — rife with political drama and controversial decisions — and that faced abundant criticism from Democrats over what they saw as the politicizing of the nation’s top law enforcement agencies.

Garland would confront immediate challenges if confirmed, including an ongoing criminal tax investigation into Biden’s son, Hunter, as well as calls from many Democrats to pursue inquiries into Trump.

A special counsel investigation into the origins of the Russia probe also remains open, which would leave Garland to decide how to handle it and what to make public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police say the suspect fatally stabbed his brother Friday morning inside the business on...
Update: Man accused of deadly attack inside tire shop remains in jail
Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy after winter storm, ‘cannot and will not’ pass ERCOT prices to consumers
Officers report finding nearly 800 prescription pills in the suspect’s car along with meth,...
Bryan PD: Traffic stop on Texas Avenue leads to drug bust
Last Shot Xpresso grand opening. Mike Evans, Deshazor Everett, and Ricky Seals-Jones smile with...
Last Shot Xpresso kicks off with former Texas A&M football players
The Storm Prediction Center has placed a 1 / 5 risk for isolated strong-to-severe storms over...
Evening cold front brings overnight rain, isolated thunderstorm chance

Latest News

New COVID vaccine comes at 'pivotal time'
New COVID vaccine comes at 'pivotal time'
The Biden administration ramping up vaccine outreach efforts amid hesitancy- and warnings of a...
States easing virus restrictions despite experts’ warnings
Robertson County included in state initiative to vaccinate homebound seniors
There's a race to pass the COVID-19 stimulus before key benefits expire.
Senate works to quickly pass COVID relief, stimulus checks bill
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Cuomo sends letter authorizing probe of harassment claims