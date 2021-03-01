Advertisement

Soggy start to March!

By Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Where AC units turned back on for most of this past weekend, we’re right back to needing the heat this Monday with temperatures in the 50s all day long. A cold front swept through the area overnight, bringing us back to “February” for the first day of March. Keep the rain gear through the morning especially, as widespread showers and even a couple storms are possible throughout the day. We may see activity thin out by late afternoon after another quick burst of showers and a couple storms. Heavy downpours and some pea sized hail are possible at the strongest, but no severe weather is expected. A few of us may tally over an inch, but most will see less when all is said and done today.

Some lingering showers are possible through Tuesday morning, but a much more tranquil next couple days await for Tuesday-Thursday. Sunshine should get us back to (or close to) 60 as early as tomorrow, then we will round out a very seasonable near 70 degree afternoon or two before the end of the week. A quick change up in the upper level pattern means a round of storms could come our way to finish the week, but the upcoming weekend looks quiet enough, where we should gind some sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain and an odd rumble of thunder. High: 55. Wind: NNE 10-20 mph, gusting 30 mph.

Monday Night: Cloudy with an 80% chance for scattered rain. Low: 43. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for morning rain. High: 58. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 40. Wind: ENE 5-10mph.

