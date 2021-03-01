Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Brenham ISD 3rd graders help winter storm recovery

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the winter storm impacted the Brenham community, students in Ms. Roznovsky’s 3rd-grade Gateway Class didn’t hesitate to help.

The Brenham ISD Elementary students coordinated a donation drive for the Bread Partners of Washington County.

Roznovsky says the donations came at a crucial time for the area, and adds that her heart was warmed by her students’ selflessness.

In keeping the Core value lesson of the month, Kindness, in mind, this Brenham ISD teacher led her students to an unforgettable experience by encouraging them to jump into action and make an impact in the lives of others.

In total, the class donated more than 800 items to the Bread Partners of Washington County.

