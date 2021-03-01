Advertisement

Women’s Hoops No. 2 in AP Poll; Highest Ranking in Program History

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW YORK – Texas A&M women’s basketball received its highest ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll in program history, coming in at No. 2 in the latest installment.

The Aggies are hot off winning their first ever regular season SEC championship, after defeating No. 5 South Carolina, 65-57, on Sunday. The team is a perfect 9-0 against ranked opponents, and are on a 10-game winning streak.

Texas A&M is led by the reigning Southeastern Conference Player of the Week N’dea Jones, who registered 16 points and grabbed 14 boards against the Gamecocks. The Lawrenceville, Georgia, native became the all-time leader in rebounds (1,010) during the SEC title game.

The Aggies are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament that will be held in Greenville, S.C., at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Fans may purchase tickets for the tournament here.

The Maroon & White are the highest ranked SEC team, boasting two first-place votes and sit just behind No. 1 UConn.

