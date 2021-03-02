Abbott lifts mask mandate, opens business 100%

LUBBOCK, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Abbott has announced he is lifting the mask mandate and fully opening business.

From a restaurant in Lubbock, Abbott said these changes will go into effect Wednesday, March 10. Any type of business will be able to open at 100 percent capacity, but Abbott said businesses can make the decision to limit capacity or implement safety protocols, like requiring masks.

“Texas is far better positioned now than when I issued my last order in October,” said Abbott.

Abbott said that over 2 million recoveries and almost 5.7 million vaccine shots have given him the confidence to take these new measures.

“All of these advancements and events have led to remarkable improvements. Hospitalizations are the lowest they have been in four months. The number of active covid cases is the lowest since November and I less than half of what is a month ago,” said Abbott

As of Tuesday, Brazos County reported 820 active cases and 32 residents are hospitalized for COVID-19.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15 percent of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, a County Judge in that region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies, according to Abbott. But, if restrictions are imposed at a County level, those restrictions can’t include reducing capacity to less than 50 percent for any type of entity or penalties for not wearing a face mask.

Abbott also noted that County Judges can’t impose penalties for not wearing a face mask, including jail time.

