Aggie Golf Stands in Second Place After Cabo Collegiate First Round

SAN ANTONIO – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team stands in second place against a stacked field at the Cabo Collegiate after a solid first round on Monday at the windswept TPC San Antonio Oaks Course.

Top-ranked Oklahoma took the first-round lead with a 1-under par 287, followed by the Aggies (+9), Texas (+10), Florida State (+10), Oklahoma State (+11), Baylor (+12), Arizona State (+13), Arkansas (+13), California (+14) and Arizona (+17) to round out the top 10 in the standings.

Leading the way for the Aggies was senior Walker Lee, who turned in a 1-over 73 and was tied for 8th. Lee started the day 3-over after four holes, but was bogey-free over his final 14 holes with a pair of birdies.

Right behind were senior Dan Erickson and junior Sam Bennett, who both posted 2-over 74s and were tied for 14th. The final Aggie scorer was sophomore William Paysse with a 4-over 76 (t33rd). Freshman Daniel Rodrigues carded a 6-over 78 and was tied for 49th.

The Aggies return to action at 9 a.m. on Tuesday and will be paired with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 10 Texas and No. 15 Florida State in the second round. The tournament is open to the public, but all spectators must stay on the cart path.

Head Coach Brian Kortan said:

“It was a good first day, but I’d like to see them start a little better and get some momentum early in the round. It seemed like we were 10-over after the first hour, but this is an experienced group and they battled back despite some difficult conditions. They’ve been around the course a few times and they responded by putting some solid scores on the board.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

Place Team/Player Rd. 1 2 Texas A&M 297 T8 Walker Lee 73 T14 Dan Erickson 74 T14 Sam Bennett 74 T33 William Paysse 76 T49 Daniel Rodrigues 78

In the Standings:

Place Team Total (To Par) 1 #1 Oklahoma 287 -1 2 #14 Texas A&M 297 +9 T3 #10 Texas 298 +10 T3 #15 Florida State 298 +10 5 #22 Oklahoma State 299 +11 6 #21 Baylor 300 +12 T7 #3 Arizona State 301 +13 T7 #12 Arkansas 301 +13 9 California 302 +14 10 #11 Arizona 305 +17 11 #16 Texas Tech 306 +18 12 UTSA 309 +21 13 Houston 312 +24 14 Abilene Christian 317 +29 15 Rice 319 +31 16 Stanford 324 +36

