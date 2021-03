Allen Academy comes up short in Area Round 50-36

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Macedonian Christian used a 24 point second quarter to build a big lead against the Allen Academy Lady Rams and held onto advance to the TAPPS Playoff Quarterfinals following a 50-36 win Monday night at Ram Gym.

Allen Academy was led in scoring by KBTX Classroom Champion Lilly Toussaint who scored 12 points, while Bailey Fannin added 8.

Macedonian Christian got a combined 41 points from their backcourt with Kierston Curling leading the way with 23 points while Delina Overfield added 18.

Allen Academy ends their season at 11-5.

