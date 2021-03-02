Advertisement

Another damp start, but sunshine is on the way!

By Max Crawford
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Doing our best to scour out the remaining moisture this morning, but some heavy drizzle overnight has left roads damp for the morning drive. While some precip may linger through the AM commute across our eastern counties, many of us will see sunshine pretty quickly this morning - and there’s plenty more where that came from! Midday should have most of us under fully blue skies - if not very close to it. After a chilly start, we’ll warm to the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

As we continue on into this these early March days, things look rather springy around here. A touch of light morning frost is possible Wednesday morning with lows falling to the mid-to-upper 30s. Sunshine and a south wind help lift highs to the mid / upper 60s Wednesday & Thursday. Mid-70s and a small late afternoon / evening rain chance close out the work week before a weak cold front puts highs back in the 60s for the weekend. Humidity builds briefly Friday, but otherwise, it should be mighty comfy to get out and enjoy.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 8am. High: 59. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 37. Wind: E 5-10mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 68. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 45. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy after winter storm, ‘cannot and will not’ pass ERCOT prices to consumers
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
It occurred Monday afternoon on Highway 6 near State Highway 21 right after another rollover...
Highway 6 rollover crash in Bryan caught on camera
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
110 new COVID-19 cases, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Milam County Sheriff stepping down from office

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Rain clears out for sunnier March days
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Soggy start to March!
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Wet, chilled, breezy start to March...with the occasional rumble
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Chances for showers and thunderstorms increase as a slight cool down is on the horizon