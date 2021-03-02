Another damp start, but sunshine is on the way!

Doing our best to scour out the remaining moisture this morning, but some heavy drizzle overnight has left roads damp for the morning drive. While some precip may linger through the AM commute across our eastern counties, many of us will see sunshine pretty quickly this morning - and there’s plenty more where that came from! Midday should have most of us under fully blue skies - if not very close to it. After a chilly start, we’ll warm to the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

As we continue on into this these early March days, things look rather springy around here. A touch of light morning frost is possible Wednesday morning with lows falling to the mid-to-upper 30s. Sunshine and a south wind help lift highs to the mid / upper 60s Wednesday & Thursday. Mid-70s and a small late afternoon / evening rain chance close out the work week before a weak cold front puts highs back in the 60s for the weekend. Humidity builds briefly Friday, but otherwise, it should be mighty comfy to get out and enjoy.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain before 8am. High: 59. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clearing skies. Low: 37. Wind: E 5-10mph.

Wednesday: Sunny. High: 68. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear and chilly. Low: 45. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

