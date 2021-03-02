B/CS Chamber of Commerce announces COVID-19 rapid testing program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday it will participate in a COVID-19 rapid test program for all its member businesses.

Gov. Greg Abbott invited chambers of commerce statewide to participate in the program. The BCS Chamber will allocate BinaxNow rapid COVID-19 testing kits to individual businesses for voluntary use by their employees.

