B/CS Chamber of Commerce announces COVID-19 rapid testing program

Rapid COVID-19 testing kits will be available to local businesses
By Andy Krauss
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday it will participate in a COVID-19 rapid test program for all its member businesses.

Gov. Greg Abbott invited chambers of commerce statewide to participate in the program. The BCS Chamber will allocate BinaxNow rapid COVID-19 testing kits to individual businesses for voluntary use by their employees.

Posted by B/CS Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

