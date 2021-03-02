Brazos Valley’s February by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February 2021. One that the Brazos Valley and State of Texas will remember for a lifetime.

The second snow of the season fell Valentine’s night, but winter euphoria quickly froze into a frigid nightmare as power and water failed to stay on to millions as the coldest of the Arctic air settled in. The low temperature on the 16th fell to the coldest the Brazos Valley’s thermometer has seen since the late 1980s.

The month started with temperatures some 10° to 20° above average. A weak cold front on the 5th day of the month saw the cool air undone by the 6th as south winds took right back over. The first wave of cold air broke that warm snap on the 9th and temperatures only plunged into the freezer from there.

Parts of the Brazos Valley clocked over 100 hours below freezing between Saturday the 13th and Friday the 19th. Bryan-College Station fell short of the 100-hour mark due to the official thermometer at Easterwood Airport briefly jumping to 33° both on the 13th and again on the 18th. The coldest temperature recorded in the area: -1° in Leona, Centerville, and Marquez the morning of the 16th.

Here is a look at February by the numbers:

Average Temperature: 48.2°

Temperature anomaly for the month: -6.2°

Number of years since last sub-50° average temperature in February: 19

Number of days below average: 13

Number of days above average: 15

Number of days considered average: 0

Greatest high-temperature anomaly: -45° - Monday, the 15th

Greatest low-temperature anomaly: -40° - Tuesday, the 16th

Number of hours at or below 32° (officially): 86

Number of days remaining at or below 32° : 3

Coldest morning of the month: 5° - Tuesday, the 16th

Coldest day of the month: 20° - Monday, the 15th

Warmest morning of the month: 58° - Wednesday, the 24th

Warmest afternoon of the month: 83° - Sunday, the 28th

Rainfall for the month: 1.85″

Snowfall for the month: 3.0″

Spot in the record books February 2021 now holds for the greatest 24-hour snowfall: 7th

Highest wind gust of the month: 38mph - Monday, the 15th

Looking ahead to March:

March is a month of significant warming for the Brazos Valley...and more daylight too. Average highs are expected to move from the upper 60s at the beginning of the month to the mid-70s by month’s end.

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts well-above-average temperatures for the Brazos Valley throughout March. (KBTX)

While expectations can be broken -- as we learned in February -- the Climate Prediction Center has a HIGH likelihood that March’s temperatures will end up above average in the Brazos Valley, Texas, and much of the lower 48. March is not the biggest yielding month for rain in the year, which is good news. While the past 30 years of weather suggest the next 31 days should bring roughly 3″ of rainfall, the expectation is for Brazos Valley rain gauges to fall short of that.

The Climate Prediction Center forecasts below-average rainfall for the Brazos Valley throughout March. (KBTX)

