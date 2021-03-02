Advertisement

CDC to release guidance for people vaccinated against COVID

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to put out new guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

A CDC official says the agency will release the details once they’re finalized later this week.

The guidance will reportedly include a recommendation that people who have been vaccinated limit social interactions to small home gatherings.

Those gatherings should include only others who also have been fully vaccinated.

Additionally, there will be a recommendation that people keep wearing masks in public and social distancing once fully vaccinated.

There will also be guidance on what to consider when planning travel.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy after winter storm, ‘cannot and will not’ pass ERCOT prices to consumers
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
It occurred Monday afternoon on Highway 6 near State Highway 21 right after another rollover...
Highway 6 rollover crash in Bryan caught on camera
Stimulus checks could arrive as soon as “late March, or early April, if not, earlier”
Stimulus checks could arrive as soon as “late March, or early April, if not, earlier”
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Milam County Sheriff stepping down from office

Latest News

President Biden said his goal is for every pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educator, school...
Biden to prioritize vaccinating school teachers
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May
School officials and attorneys are currently reviewing the Governor’s Executive Order that will...
Texas A&M, Blinn, SHSU reviewing Abbott’s announcement
In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a virtual news...
FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US
On Monday, March 1, 2021, Boy Scouts of America submitted a bankruptcy reorganization plan that...
Boy Scouts submit reorganization plan to bankruptcy court