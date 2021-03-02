Celebrating Texas Independence Day where it all began

WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - 2021 marks the 185th anniversary of the signing of the Texas Declaration of Independence, in which Texans made a formal declaration of independence from Mexico.

The historic site, Washington on the Brazos, is located in Washington County, 30 miles from Bryan-College Station. It is known as the place “‘Where Texas Became Texas,’” according to Washington on The Brazos website.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual Texas Independence Day celebration in-person event has been canceled for 2021. However, there are still ways to celebrate an important day in Texas history.

On Tuesday, the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation is debuting a trailer of its upcoming Texas Independence Day Digital History Celebration video titled “Independence! A Lone Star Rises.”

Some battles are fought not with a sword but with a pen. “Independence! A Lone Star Rises” premieres March 31. To... Posted by Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site on Monday, March 1, 2021

“The full-length video will premiere on Wednesday, March 31 starting at 10 a.m. CT, with encore presentations at 1 p.m and 7 p.m. on the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation, Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, and Texas Historical Commission Facebook pages as well as the Texas Historical Commission YouTube channel,” according to Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site Facebook page.

The video will be free to view.

If you want to view the historic site in person, it is still open to the public. The grounds feature areas like the Barrington Plantation State Historic Site and the Star of the Republic Museum.

It is important to remember capacity is limited in areas, and social distancing and face coverings are required when entering buildings.

Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more about admission fees and about the site.

