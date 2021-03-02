Advertisement

Celebrating Texas Independence Day where it all began

The Texas Declaration of Independence was signed 185 years ago.
The signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence in 1836. (KWTX File Photo)
The signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence in 1836. (KWTX File Photo)(KOSA)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - 2021 marks the 185th anniversary of the signing of the Texas Declaration of Independence, in which Texans made a formal declaration of independence from Mexico.

The historic site, Washington on the Brazos, is located in Washington County, 30 miles from Bryan-College Station. It is known as the place “‘Where Texas Became Texas,’” according to Washington on The Brazos website.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual Texas Independence Day celebration in-person event has been canceled for 2021. However, there are still ways to celebrate an important day in Texas history.

On Tuesday, the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation is debuting a trailer of its upcoming Texas Independence Day Digital History Celebration video titled “Independence! A Lone Star Rises.”

Some battles are fought not with a sword but with a pen. “Independence! A Lone Star Rises” premieres March 31. To...

Posted by Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site on Monday, March 1, 2021

“The full-length video will premiere on Wednesday, March 31 starting at 10 a.m. CT, with encore presentations at 1 p.m and 7 p.m. on the Washington-on-the-Brazos Historical Foundation, Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, and Texas Historical Commission Facebook pages as well as the Texas Historical Commission YouTube channel,” according to Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site Facebook page.

The video will be free to view.

If you want to view the historic site in person, it is still open to the public. The grounds feature areas like the Barrington Plantation State Historic Site and the Star of the Republic Museum.

It is important to remember capacity is limited in areas, and social distancing and face coverings are required when entering buildings.

Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Click here to learn more about admission fees and about the site.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos Electric files for bankruptcy after winter storm, ‘cannot and will not’ pass ERCOT prices to consumers
C.H. Yoe High School student dies in early morning crash
It occurred Monday afternoon on Highway 6 near State Highway 21 right after another rollover...
Highway 6 rollover crash in Bryan caught on camera
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
110 new COVID-19 cases, 26 Brazos County residents hospitalized
Milam County Sheriff Chris White. (File)
Milam County Sheriff stepping down from office

Latest News

Some of the homeowners in this Navasota neighborhood are Midsouth Electric Cooperative customers.
Electric co-ops serving the Brazos Valley praise Brazos Electric’s decision to file for bankruptcy
A team of Texas A&M researchers have potentially identified a previously FDA-approved drug,...
Team of Texas A&M researchers identify potential new drug to treat COVID-19
Electric Co-Ops serving the Brazos Valley praise Brazos Electric's decision to file for...
Electric Co-Ops serving the Brazos Valley praise Brazos Electric's decision to file for bankruptcy
Brazos County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 offices temporarily moved due to water damage
Brazos County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 offices temporarily moved due to water damage