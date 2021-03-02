College Station ISD embarking on strategic planning process for district’s future

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station ISD Board of Trustees is engaging the community, staff and students in a strategic planning process to help set the course for the district moving forward.

On News 3 Now Tuesday, Superintendent Mike Martindale explained they are gathering feedback from two community summits. One which will take place in-person Tuesday, March 2 and the second summit will be virtual on March 4.

Through community summits, stakeholder focus groups and an online survey CSISD will gather information about the needs and wants of the community regarding its public schools.

“We’ll use that to drive our planning for our strategic designing to provide direction and focus on our work and our school district over the course of the next several years,” Martindale said.

Martindale says the district had very rapid growth from 2009-2019 and it’s not stopping. The district is hoping these summits will help make sure the work reflects the values the community is telling them.

The groups will collect the information over the next few weeks. They anticipate to have a final plan by the end of the summer.

To learn more about the district’s strategic planning summits, click here.

Please join CSISD in its strategic planning process by attending one of the two community summits (March 2 - in person... Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Monday, March 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.