Erickson named Golfweek College Player of the Week

By Brad Marquardt / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M senior Dan Erickson was named College Player of the Week by Golfweek after his improbable victory at last week’s Border Olympics, the publication announced on Monday.

Down by two strokes to two players heading into his final hole in Laredo, Texas, Erickson carded an eagle-3 to force a playoff and then out-dueled Hunter Ostrom of Texas for the win with a par on the second playoff hole. Finishing on the Laredo Country Club’s first hole due to a shotgun start, Erickson started with a solid drive on the 584-yard par-five and then used a three-wood from 266 yards to get within six feet of the flag. Erickson converted the six-footer to force the playoff. For the tournament, Erickson 4-under par with rounds of 71-70-71. His strong played helped the Aggies open the spring portion of their 2020-21 schedule with a team title at the Border Olympics.

“We’ve put in a lot of work over the winter break and it feels great to start the spring with a win,” Erickson said. “The main reason I came back is because our roster is so stacked and we all believed we had unfinished business from 2020. We didn’t play as well as we would’ve liked in the fall but know what we are capable of and it’s exciting to start the spring with a win, with the team and individually.”

