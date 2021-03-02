Greatest Honour poised to become Brazos Valley’s first-ever Kentucky Derby winner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley could stake claim to its first Kentucky Derby winner ever and the horse’s name is Greatest Honour. The horse is owned by Bryan’s own Donna and Don Adam and part of their Courtlandt Farm thoroughbred racing operation located northwest of Orlando, Florida.

Greatest Honour won the Grade 3 Holy Bull Stakes race in late January at Gulf Stream Park and backed up that victory on Saturday by winning the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes race in comeback fashion.

The 3-year-old colt is now the favorite going into this year’s Kentucky Derby according to Steve Haskins Derby Rankings.

In Saturday’s race, Drain the Clock had nearly a 10 length lead over Greatest Honour when they hit the 3/4 mile pole. Jockey Jose Ortiz called on Greatest Honour to make its move and the long-striding colt responded to win the race by a length and a half.

Greatest Honour will step on the track again for the Florida Derby on March 27. The Kentucky Derby will be run on May 1.

