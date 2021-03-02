Local health officials planning to continue mass vaccination efforts, working with leaders following Gov. Abbotts executive orders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday to rescind the statewide mask mandate, local health officials say they plan to continue working with local leaders on how they plan to handle this.

Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan says that he plans to continue showing local county leaders the data, so they can make decisions.

This comes after Gov. Abbott gave the power of whether or not masks are required to local businesses.

“We’ve been demonstrating that at a population level, that when masks are there, is much less spread,” said Sullivan. “Certainly, we have seen that in the hospitals and we have been wearing masks from the beginning, and we are in COVID-19 central in our hospitals. So, that is a further demonstration of the effectiveness of masks at a system level.”

When it comes to what the effects could look like with no masks countywide, Sullivan says that it will take time to gather that data, given that masks have been in effect for nearly a year.

Abbott also expressed confidence in getting to the 1C category vaccinations by April. President Biden followed it up with confidence that the U.S. will have enough vaccines for the entire population by the end of May.

Three weeks ago, I announced we would have enough vaccine supply for all Americans by the end of July.



Now, with our efforts to ramp up production, we will have enough vaccines for every American by the end of May. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2021

Here locally, it’s been a different story. Brazos County Vaccine Hub Coordinator Jim Stewart says that the vaccine allotment has been all over the place since the hub opened one month ago.

Recently, they were given 10,000 vaccines to give out this week. Stewart says that 5,000 of them are first doses, and the other 5,000 are second doses.

Stewart says that with the third Johnson & Johnson vaccine already being distributed in the state, he is optimistic that more vaccines will be allocated throughout the community, so they can get through 1B. Still, Stewart says that they do not expect to be on to 1C until the earliest, mid-April.

