Local school districts seeking answers after Abbott announces new executive order

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Tuesday afternoon rescinding the statewide mask mandate and increasing business capacity to 100 percent. Now, school districts are figuring out what their next steps are.

Dr. Christie Whitbeck, Bryan ISD Superintendent, sent a message out to parents letting them know she is meeting with local officials, other superintendents, the Region 6 Service Center, The City of Bryan and Texas A&M officials to discuss what this change means.

“There is mixed interpretation as to whether local districts can set their own standards or whether we must abide by the forthcoming direction from the Texas Education Agency,” said Whitbeck.

She said that nothing will change before Wednesday, March 10, when the executive order takes effect.

Chuck Glenewinkel, director of communications for College Station ISD, said the district’s COVID-19 mitigation protocols will remain in effect and students and staff will be required to wear masks until further notice.

“We are currently seeking guidance from the Brazos County Health Department and the Texas Education Agency and collaborating with other local entities regarding masking in schools,” said Glenewinkel.

Statement from the Texas Education Agency:



“Governor Abbott’s Executive Order (GA-34) takes effect next Wed., March 10, 2021. Updated public health guidance from TEA will be coming this week.” — Texas Education Agency (@teainfo) March 2, 2021

